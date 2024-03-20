Rockland Trust Co. Sells 283 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,217,075,000 after buying an additional 9,520,067 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,363.3% during the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,536,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,603 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 50,563.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 963,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,796,000 after purchasing an additional 961,212 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 190.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 232,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,107,000 after purchasing an additional 152,394 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 115.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,913,000 after purchasing an additional 151,772 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $537.74. 203,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,417. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $515.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $484.75. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $547.46.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

