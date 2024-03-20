Rockland Trust Co. Sells 6,049 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,049 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co. owned 0.10% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GTO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 13,792.3% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

GTO stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $46.49. The company had a trading volume of 79,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,266. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $47.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.83.

About Invesco Total Return Bond ETF

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

