Rockland Trust Co. Sells 67 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 23,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 20,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $244.62. 164,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,234. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $235.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.37. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $246.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

