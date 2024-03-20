Rockland Trust Co. Sells 7,066 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,066 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000.

Shares of FBND traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.22. 257,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,887. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $42.45 and a 52-week high of $46.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.66.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

