Rockland Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,778 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,825,000 after buying an additional 1,816,343 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,939,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 307.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,223,000 after buying an additional 855,747 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,149,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,869,000 after buying an additional 813,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 504.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 792,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,541,000 after buying an additional 661,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.18.

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PFG stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.21. 225,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.79. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $84.65.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 15.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 112.65%.

Principal Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

