Rockland Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 16,038 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 185,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,522,000 after purchasing an additional 86,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,849,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE:JBL traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.99. The stock had a trading volume of 528,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,624. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.48 and a twelve month high of $156.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total transaction of $511,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,755,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total transaction of $511,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,755,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,842,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,086 shares in the company, valued at $13,401,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,658 shares of company stock worth $7,011,771 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

