Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.00.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RCI

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Shares of RCI stock opened at $41.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of $36.55 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.16. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.60.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.3742 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rogers Communications

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications in the first quarter worth $1,219,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 29.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the first quarter worth $237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 16.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $186,241,000 after acquiring an additional 455,522 shares during the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.