Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target to $60.00

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CNM. Barclays increased their price objective on Core & Main from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup upgraded Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core & Main has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

CNM traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.89. The company had a trading volume of 791,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. Core & Main has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $55.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.40.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Core & Main will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Core & Main news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,675,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $864,398,751.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,675,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $864,398,751.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $6,099,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,316.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,269,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,498,260. 3.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Core & Main by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,417,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,201,000 after buying an additional 3,926,588 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 486.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 350,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,166,000 after buying an additional 290,792 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 20,185.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 184,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after buying an additional 183,684 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,414,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Core & Main by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

