Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN)

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $31.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.93.

NASDAQ:REYN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,286. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $30.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.50.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,633,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,198,000 after purchasing an additional 25,597 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

