Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Trading 4.7% Higher

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.03 and last traded at $7.99. 672,510 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 6,981,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.63.

Rumble Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.60.

Get Rumble alerts:

Institutional Trading of Rumble

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUM. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rumble by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Rumble by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Rumble by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Rumble by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Rumble by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

About Rumble

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.

Further Reading

