Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.16

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.16 and last traded at $51.06, with a volume of 200885 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.71.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RUSHA. StockNews.com downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 16.41%.

In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $543,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,073.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 174,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,115,000 after acquiring an additional 58,050 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after buying an additional 19,554 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $957,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,193,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,863,000 after buying an additional 2,041,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 29,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 9,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

