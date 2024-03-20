Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) and United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Financial Survey

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) and United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Rush Street Interactive has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Parks & Resorts has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.0% of Rush Street Interactive shares are held by institutional investors. 57.0% of Rush Street Interactive shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of United Parks & Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rush Street Interactive -2.65% -28.95% -15.53% United Parks & Resorts 13.56% -72.46% 9.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Rush Street Interactive and United Parks & Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rush Street Interactive 0 2 3 0 2.60 United Parks & Resorts 0 1 1 0 2.50

Rush Street Interactive currently has a consensus target price of $7.40, indicating a potential upside of 26.71%. United Parks & Resorts has a consensus target price of $62.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.86%. Given Rush Street Interactive’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rush Street Interactive is more favorable than United Parks & Resorts.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rush Street Interactive and United Parks & Resorts’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rush Street Interactive $691.16 million 1.88 -$18.31 million ($0.27) -21.63 United Parks & Resorts $1.73 billion 1.97 $234.20 million $3.63 14.61

United Parks & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Rush Street Interactive. Rush Street Interactive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Parks & Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

United Parks & Resorts beats Rush Street Interactive on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines. The company markets its online casino and sports betting under BetRivers, PlaySugarHouse, and RushBet brands. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About United Parks & Resorts

United Parks & Resorts Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia. The company also operates water park attractions in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California; Chula Vista, California; Tampa, Florida; and Williamsburg, Virginia. In addition, the company operates a reservations-only theme park in Orlando, Florida and a park in Langhorne, Pennsylvania; and theme park in Chula Vista, California. It operates a portfolio of theme parks under the SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Water Country USA, Adventure Island, and Sesame Place brand name. The company was formerly known as SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. and changed its name to United Parks & Resorts Inc. in February 2024. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

