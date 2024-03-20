Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Shares Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 192.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.09% of the company’s stock.
Ryan Specialty Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSE:RYAN opened at $55.68 on Wednesday. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $37.69 and a one year high of $56.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.18 and a beta of 0.51.
Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is 86.28%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.63.
Ryan Specialty Profile
Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
