Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $56.10

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.10 and last traded at $56.08, with a volume of 431885 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RYAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

Ryan Specialty Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 109.18 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.17 and a 200 day moving average of $46.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 44.84%. The company had revenue of $532.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Ryan Specialty’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYAN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 515.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,467,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,432,000 after buying an additional 2,066,855 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ryan Specialty by 42.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,018 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the third quarter valued at about $58,079,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Ryan Specialty by 34,778.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,058,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,541 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the third quarter valued at about $50,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

