Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.600-8.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RHP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $116.86.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $118.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.96 and a 200-day moving average of $101.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $77.18 and a 52 week high of $122.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is currently 84.94%.

In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $1,938,470.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,579.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $425,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 438,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,264,000 after buying an additional 29,847 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 210.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,140,000 after buying an additional 74,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

