Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 8.10 Per Share

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.10 ($0.10) per share on Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $0.90. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Sabre Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 176.60 ($2.25) on Wednesday. Sabre Insurance Group has a 52-week low of GBX 104 ($1.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 176.60 ($2.25). The stock has a market capitalization of £441.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,536.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 156.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 151.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Get Sabre Insurance Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 200 ($2.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 200 ($2.55) to GBX 220 ($2.80) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 167 ($2.13).

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.