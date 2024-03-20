Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Trading Up 7.4%

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.18. 1,873,048 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 5,286,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SABR. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sabre from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America raised Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabre currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.40.

Sabre Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.78.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $687.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.89 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sabre news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $221,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,567,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,943,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabre

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SABR. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Sabre during the first quarter valued at $61,780,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Sabre by 2,645.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,240,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086,244 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 10.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $179,201,000 after buying an additional 3,665,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,045,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,179,000 after buying an additional 2,936,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 523.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,487,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

