Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 3,453,636 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 3,796,319 shares.The stock last traded at $35.96 and had previously closed at $36.80.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.82 and its 200-day moving average is $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.74 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $3,048,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,250,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,720,135.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Samsara news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $316,200.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 707,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,952,561.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $3,048,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,250,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,720,135.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,645,782 shares of company stock valued at $55,475,883. Company insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter worth about $558,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Samsara by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Samsara by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,704,000 after purchasing an additional 477,013 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Samsara by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,033,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter worth about $3,109,000. 52.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

