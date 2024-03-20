Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Trading Down 0.6%

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $53.92 and last traded at $54.14. Approximately 1,375,290 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 11,845,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.48.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLB. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.87.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 242,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,816,212.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 242,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,816,212.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,441 shares of company stock worth $8,972,947 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SCP Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 20,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,281,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,883,928,000 after buying an additional 1,753,108 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 24,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

