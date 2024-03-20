Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Plans Dividend of GBX 15

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share on Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from Schroders’s previous dividend of $6.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

SDR opened at GBX 380.90 ($4.85) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,585.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.21. Schroders has a 12 month low of GBX 357.20 ($4.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 488.60 ($6.22). The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 401.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 404.02.

In related news, insider Richard Oldfield acquired 63 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 403 ($5.13) per share, with a total value of £253.89 ($323.22). Corporate insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Schroders from GBX 490 ($6.24) to GBX 489 ($6.23) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

