Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Hits New 12-Month High at $50.23

Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.23 and last traded at $50.20, with a volume of 184649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.86.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab 1000 Index ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHK. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,787,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,721,000 after purchasing an additional 791,222 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,246,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,429,000 after acquiring an additional 21,261 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 981,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,556,000 after acquiring an additional 8,682 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,108,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 233.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 264,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,642,000 after purchasing an additional 184,999 shares during the last quarter.

About Schwab 1000 Index ETF

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

