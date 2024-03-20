Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) Shares Purchased by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 155.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHI opened at $44.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.46. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $45.19.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.