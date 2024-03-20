Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) Shares Purchased by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 155.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:SCHI opened at $44.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.46. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $45.19.
Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
