Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,618,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,923 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $90,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 30,577 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,065.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 16,821 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 134.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 42,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 102.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.60. The stock had a trading volume of 855,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,126. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $60.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

