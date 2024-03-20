Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Fortune 45 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.67. 1,219,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,603,393. The company has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $79.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.98.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

