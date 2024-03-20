Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Given New $140.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

SAIC has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Science Applications International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.50.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $126.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.07. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $95.43 and a 52-week high of $145.17.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.01). Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

In related news, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $151,257.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,751.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Science Applications International news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total transaction of $509,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,033.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $151,257.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,751.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 2.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Science Applications International by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Science Applications International by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

