Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $142.64, but opened at $118.54. Science Applications International shares last traded at $128.58, with a volume of 320,333 shares trading hands.

The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.01). Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.72%.

SAIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.83.

In other news, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $151,257.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,751.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $151,257.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,751.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total transaction of $509,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,033.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at $75,040,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,321,000 after acquiring an additional 491,167 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 2,399.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 401,348 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,823,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $297,969,000 after acquiring an additional 328,426 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,810,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $225,082,000 after acquiring an additional 233,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.71.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

