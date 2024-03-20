Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on United Airlines Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Airlines in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will earn ($0.75) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.50). The consensus estimate for United Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $9.72 per share.
United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS.
United Airlines Stock Performance
NASDAQ UAL opened at $43.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $58.23.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in United Airlines by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 707.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
United Airlines Company Profile
United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.
Read More
