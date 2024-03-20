ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Shares Up 0.3%

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $763.78 and last traded at $759.50. 108,095 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,245,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $756.94.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $750.93.

The stock has a market capitalization of $156.62 billion, a PE ratio of 90.17, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $764.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $673.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $776,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 8.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

