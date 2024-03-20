Shentu (CTK) Market Cap Hits $119.66 Million

Shentu (CTK) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Shentu coin can currently be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00001335 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Shentu has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Shentu has a market capitalization of $119.66 million and $5.44 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Shentu

Shentu’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 132,383,820 coins and its circulating supply is 132,385,598 coins. The official message board for Shentu is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology.

Buying and Selling Shentu

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu (CTK) is a native utility token within the Shentu ecosystem, designed primarily as an intrinsic value bearer. The Shentu platform is a blockchain platform that fosters decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contract development. CTK serves multiple purposes within the ecosystem, including transaction fees, governance, and staking. By staking CTK, users can potentially earn rewards while simultaneously bolstering the network’s security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shentu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shentu using one of the exchanges listed above.

