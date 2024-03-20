Shoe Carnival (SCVL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shoe Carnival Price Performance
Shares of SCVL opened at $31.92 on Wednesday. Shoe Carnival has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $33.30. The company has a market cap of $865.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.96 and a 200-day moving average of $26.28.
Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.55%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shoe Carnival
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
View Our Latest Research Report on SCVL
Shoe Carnival Company Profile
Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Shoe Carnival
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Growing Twice as Fast as Tesla, XPeng is a Buy
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 4 Stocks Building Long-Term Value for Shareholders
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.