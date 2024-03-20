Shoe Carnival (SCVL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SCVL opened at $31.92 on Wednesday. Shoe Carnival has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $33.30. The company has a market cap of $865.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.96 and a 200-day moving average of $26.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 124.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

