Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,511 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $414,365,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Shopify by 78.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,809,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,773 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,735,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 44.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,601,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $297,233,000 after buying an additional 1,407,400 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Shopify during the third quarter worth about $68,746,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHOP opened at $77.53 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.78 and a twelve month high of $91.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. The firm has a market cap of $99.75 billion, a PE ratio of 861.54 and a beta of 2.22.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.42.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

