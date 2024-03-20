Short Interest in Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Rises By 5.2%

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 824,700 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the February 14th total of 783,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.3 days.
Aecon Group Price Performance
AEGXF stock opened at $12.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.23. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $12.76.
Aecon Group Company Profile
