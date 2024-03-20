Short Interest in Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Rises By 5.2%

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 824,700 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the February 14th total of 783,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.3 days.

Aecon Group Price Performance

AEGXF stock opened at $12.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.23. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $12.76.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Aecon Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.