Short Interest in Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) Decreases By 6.3%

Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the February 14th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of BCNAF stock opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. Barco has a 1-year low of $14.54 and a 1-year high of $30.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.20.

Barco NV, together with its subsidiaries, develops visualization solutions for the entertainment, enterprise, and healthcare markets in Belgium and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Entertainment, Enterprise, and Healthcare. The company offers medical displays, including radiology, dental, breast imaging, surgical, clinical review, and custom medical displays; rear-projection, and LED and LCD video walls, as well as video wall controllers; wireless conferencing and presentation systems; and medical platforms, such as skin imaging, digital operation, and medical advice equipment.

