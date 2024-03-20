Short Interest in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Decreases By 6.6%

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the February 14th total of 3,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCCC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of C4 Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in C4 Therapeutics by 182.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCCC opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 3.24. C4 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $11.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.39.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.01). C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.30% and a negative net margin of 638.34%. The business had revenue of $3.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

