Short Interest in Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) Rises By 5.9%

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the February 14th total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Climb Global Solutions

In related news, CMO Charles Edward Bass sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $32,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,159.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Charles Edward Bass sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $32,525.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,159.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dale Richard Foster sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $229,215.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,686,005.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Climb Global Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Climb Global Solutions by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Climb Global Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 6,229.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. 43.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Climb Global Solutions from $48.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Climb Global Solutions Stock Performance

Climb Global Solutions stock opened at $67.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $309.02 million, a PE ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.49. Climb Global Solutions has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $73.25.

Climb Global Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Climb Global Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

About Climb Global Solutions

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

