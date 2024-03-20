Short Interest in CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Decreases By 5.3%

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the February 14th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

CNFinance Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CNF stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $2.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 558.75 and a quick ratio of 453.76. CNFinance has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNFinance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNF. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in CNFinance by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CNFinance by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CNFinance during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in CNFinance by 2,386.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CNFinance by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the period.

CNFinance Company Profile

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

