Short Interest in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Rises By 5.4%

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 42,340,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the February 14th total of 40,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Denison Mines Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of DNN opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. Denison Mines has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $2.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.67.
Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 1,069.10%. The company had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Denison Mines will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
