Short Interest in easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Declines By 5.1%

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 256,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the February 14th total of 269,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,280.0 days.
easyJet Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EJTTF opened at $6.57 on Wednesday. easyJet has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $7.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average of $5.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
easyJet Company Profile
