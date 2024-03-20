Short Interest in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Rises By 5.1%

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,830,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the February 14th total of 13,160,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Mills

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $652,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 111,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $71.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.43 and its 200-day moving average is $64.68. General Mills has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.64.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

