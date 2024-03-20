Short Interest in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Decreases By 5.6%

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,890,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the February 14th total of 12,600,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

GrafTech International Stock Performance

EAF traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.55. The company had a trading volume of 283,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,719,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 3.54. GrafTech International has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $5.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.44.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.13). GrafTech International had a negative net margin of 41.14% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The company had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GrafTech International will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at GrafTech International

Institutional Trading of GrafTech International

In other news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 326,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $689,851.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,206,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,516,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,987,225 shares of company stock valued at $10,911,373. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 101.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 211.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EAF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.88.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

