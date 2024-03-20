Short Interest in GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Declines By 6.1%

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHGGet Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the February 14th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Shares of GHG stock opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.82. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $6.78.

Separately, TheStreet lowered GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,040,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 300,895.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 63,188 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree Inns brand in the People's Republic of China. It also engages in investment holding activities; and provision of information technology services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

