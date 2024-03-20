Short Interest in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Grows By 5.5%

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 531,800 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the February 14th total of 504,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 299,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

HNI Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of HNI stock opened at $43.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.01. HNI has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. HNI had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $679.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that HNI will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HNI Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HNI news, EVP Vincent P. Berger sold 9,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $429,067.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,745.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,374 shares of company stock valued at $749,534. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of HNI during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 1,015.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HNI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in HNI during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in HNI in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

