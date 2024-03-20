Short Interest in Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) Rises By 5.4%

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 100,800 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the February 14th total of 95,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Lightbridge Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LTBR opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. Lightbridge has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average is $3.67. The company has a market cap of $42.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.55.

Institutional Trading of Lightbridge

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Lightbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Lightbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lightbridge by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 83,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 34,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lightbridge by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Lightbridge in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Lightbridge Company Profile

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops nuclear fuel technology. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.

