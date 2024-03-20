Short Interest in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Increases By 5.3%

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,270,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the February 14th total of 14,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 18,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $591,900.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,958. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 18,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $591,900.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,958. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,300,654.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 249,646 shares of company stock worth $8,038,601. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Institutional Trading of Interpublic Group of Companies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 99,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 24,459 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 338,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,688,000 after purchasing an additional 47,184 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 212.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 827,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 562,823 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 792,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,714,000 after purchasing an additional 40,889 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 89,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 39,617 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

IPG stock opened at $32.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.08. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.13. Interpublic Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IPG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Interpublic Group of Companies

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.