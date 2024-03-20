Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Acquires 740 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 206,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 25,145 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 230,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 13,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.21. 28,678,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,547,500. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average is $16.17. The stock has a market cap of $123.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.61.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

