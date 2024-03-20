Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 214.1% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Stock Up 1.2 %

General Mills stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.43. 8,877,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,259,018. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.43 and its 200 day moving average is $64.68. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

