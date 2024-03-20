Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Buys 57 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,299,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,299,844.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total value of $205,392.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,471 shares of company stock valued at $48,712,316. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.50.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ITW traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $268.75. The company had a trading volume of 818,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,722. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.06 and a 1 year high of $269.23.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

