Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 0.4% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Windsor Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 24.0% in the third quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $648,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.1% in the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.55. The stock had a trading volume of 8,418,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,965,632. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $287.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $172.88.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. TD Cowen downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.39.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

