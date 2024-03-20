Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Has $3.82 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 152.3% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $108.69. The company had a trading volume of 292,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,945. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $93.46 and a twelve month high of $108.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.