Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Has $303,000 Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VLO traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $169.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,942,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,505,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.35. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $171.16. The stock has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.33.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

